Suspect identified in violent gas station robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - New details have been revealed in a violent robbery at a metro gas station.

"It was a rather unusual and unique robbery in the fact that we knew instantly who the suspect was going to be even though he had fled the scene," Master Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

Court documents say the victim was confronted by the suspect, Miguel Garcia, on Dec. 20 at a gas station at South May Avenue and Southwest 49th Street.

They got into an argument, and Garcia started punching the victim and "smashed his head into the asphalt several times," the police report says.

Garcia then took the victim's wallet and cell phone and got in a car and left.

"They said he was bleeding heavily enough that it left a pool of blood on the ground where he had been laying, so he was pretty severely assaulted," Knight said.

A store clerk says Garcia frequents the gas station. During the course of their investigation, police also found a report of Garcia being arrested there for allegedly being intoxicated.

The clerk says Garcia even applied to work at the store.

"The suspect had just come back in recently and put in a job application to work there, so it was a simple of pulling the job application to find his identity," Knight said.

From there, police where able to see where Garcia lived and take him into custody. He's been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on robbery charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police say he had to have three staples in the back of his head.