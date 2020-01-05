× Ellis County officials capture fugitive Domestic Assault and Battery suspect

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office says the Woodward Police Department captured a Domestic Assault and Battery suspect who escaped from custody January 2 at a Walgreens Sunday morning.

Sean Pulver was in custody for Domestic Assault and Battery and Interrupting an Emergency Telephone Call when he escaped the Northwest Center for Behavioral Health Department.

“Much appreciation and thank you goes out to Woodward PD, Woodward County Sheriff’s Office and all the citizens that called in with tips,” said the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Pulver had been in custody since December 9th when he escaped.

It is unknown at this time if he will face additional charges.