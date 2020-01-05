Flashpoint team brings political predictions for 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week is the first Flash Point show of 2020, so Todd Lamb and Mike Turpen talk about their political predictions with moderator Kevin Ogle.

Todd Lamb’s 2020 Predictions:

If GOP nominates quality candidate, Kendra Horn will be defeated Trump will be acquitted and re-elected Gaming compact: Tribes will say they gave up a lot and are satisfied; the governor will say he compromised a little and claim victory Senator Jim Inhofe will announce he will not seek re-election Flash Point will be aired in Tulsa once again

Mike Turpin’s 2020 Predictions:

Democrat ticket of Biden/Harris will prevail over Trump/Guiliani Congresswoman Kendra Horn will prevail over Republican field Republicans will discover roots of fiscal conservativism and free trade Dan Boren will be recruited to run for governor by “Draft Dan Boren Committee” Thunder- CP3 and The Young Guns will make it to Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video