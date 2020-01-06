$5,000 reward offered for information in double murder

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a double murder in

Clinton last year.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of S. 6th St. in Clinton.

When police arrived, they found two people in the apartment dead with gunshot wounds.

“We’re not sure exactly who we are looking for. We’ve got several leads, and we’re developing some investigative items,” Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel said. “We’re still conducting interviews and doing the basic investigation on the crime itself.”

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Gabrielle Hawthorn, of Clinton, and 27-year-old Deshawn Wooden, of Clinton. Police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

“To our knowledge, there was nothing unusual going on in the apartment prior to the homicide occurring,” Chief Rinkel said.

According to neighbors and friends, the apartment belonged to Wooden, and Hawthorn was there visiting.

“He was a great person, and he was a great father to his daughter. It’s just not right what happened to him,” Gabrielle Gubitz told News 4. “I just hope we get justice from the situation. We love him and miss him dearly.”

Months after the crime, no arrests have been made.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a private donor is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a the person or persons responsible for the double murder.

If you have any information, call the OSBI Tip Line at 800-522-8017.