× Amber alert cancelled after toddler found in Midwest City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City toddler has been found safe after being abducted on Sunday night.

Police say Carter Hickerson got into an argument with the boy’s mother and stabbed her several times before leaving with the child.

We’re told officers found the toddler in Midwest City overnight in good condition.

The condition of the child’s mother is not known at this time.

At this point, Hickerson is still on the run.