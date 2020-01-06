× OKCPD: Amber Alert suspect, pursuit suspect arrested in separate incidents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have shut down I-44 southbound to I-240 eastbound while the Oklahoma City Police Department works to take a pursuit suspect into custody.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department originally believed the suspect to be 36-year-old Carter Hickerson, a man at the center of last night’s Amber Alert.

Authorities now tell us the pursuit suspect is not Hickerson, but he has been arrested on the city’s northwest side.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.