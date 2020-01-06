× Boswell Police officer arrested for embezzlement

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a Boswell Police officer on an embezzlement complaint after he allegedly pawned his weapons issued to him by the Boswell Police Department.

The investigation began on December 13, 2019, when the Choctaw County Sheriff requested OSBI assistance after receiving information that 33-year-old Boswell officer Shawn Karr pawned four of his department firearms.

The investigation resulted in Karr’s arrest today at Boswell City Hall. He is facing one count of Embezzlement, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Choctaw County Jail and his bond was set at $10,000.