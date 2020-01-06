Cashion Volunteer Fire Department safe, interim fire chief removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) - It was standing room only at the Cashion Town Hall Monday night in a meeting that ended with the ousting of the interim fire chief.

People were packed in waiting to find out whether the town would be losing its volunteer fire department.

Last week, the interim chief, Scott Hill, told News 4 the mayor had threatened to disband the department several times, citing issues that no one would elaborate on.

In the meeting, town board members assured the audience the department will remain intact.

However, Interim Chief Hill was relieved of his duty, despite many voicing their support.

"I feel that they didn't give them a fair chance," said former firefighter Leann Billen, "but they ultimately had their mind made up, so I mean it is what it is. We`ll move forward as a community."

Town board members said Hill had previous conduct issued before they appointed him to the position three weeks ago.

After he was appointed, they said he also broke standard operating procedures by allowing a firefighter who had not provided a necessary medical release to go on calls.

They also cited him for speaking to News 4 without their approval.

During the meeting, they voted to appoint Tim Townsend from outside Cashion as the permanent fire chief.