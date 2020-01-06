Cooking with Kyle: Sweet buttermilk cornbread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nothing is better alongside winter stews, soups and chili than homemade cornbread. This recipe makes a rich, moist, classic cornbread.

Feel free to add a seeded, chopped jalapeño or 1/3 to 1/2 C grated cheese – or both! Equally good additions are 1 T minced fresh thyme or rosemary. Yields one 8”x 8” pan, or 8 standard-sized muffins.

1 stick (1/2 C) butter, melted

2/3 C sugar

2 eggs

1 C buttermilk

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

1 C cornmeal

1 C flour

Preheat oven to 375. Lightly spray or butter an 8” square pan or a medium cast-iron skillet.

Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Whisk in sugar, followed by eggs. Whisk thoroughly.

In a measuring cup, add baking soda to buttermilk and lightly whisk; add to butter/egg/sugar mixture and combine.

Whisk liquid mixture with flour, cornmeal and salt.

Pour into prepared baking pan. Bake for 35-45 minutes (for muffins, 15-25 minutes) or until top is golden and edges are brown, knife inserted in center comes clean.

Enjoy!