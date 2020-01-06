× Cowboys Struggle in Home Loss to #17 West Virginia

West Virginia’s smothering defense held Oklahoma State to less than 30 percent field goal shooting and the Mountaineers beat OSU 55-41 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The 41 points are the fewest the Cowboys have scored since losing to Kansas 53-37 in the 1999 Big 12 Tournament.

It’s the second fewest OSU has scored in the shot clock era, and the fewest they’ve scored in a regular season game and a home game since losing to Kansas 45-41 in 1969, the next-to-last season under coach Henry Iba.

OSU shot 29.2 percent from the field and were just 1-for-20 from three-point range for the game.

The one three-pointer was made by Lindy Waters, who led the Cowboys with 12 points and passed the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Cameron McGriff was the only other OSU player in double figures with 10 points.

Thomas Dziagwa did not play for the Cowboys, sitting out with the flu.

West Virginia led by nine at halftime, 28-19, and built the lead to 18 in the second half before winning by 14.

The Cowboys fall to 9-5 overall, 0-2 in Big 12 play.

OSU visits TCU this Saturday at 1:00 pm.