Former Arkansas sheriff dies after Oklahoma vehicle crash

SPAVINAW, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say a former Arkansas sheriff has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Kelley Cradduck of Rogers, Arkansas, was found dead Sunday afternoon after the wreck on State Highway 82 in rural Mayes County.

According to a preliminary report, Cradduck’s pickup truck crashed into a sign and several small trees before flipping over several times.

Cradduck had served as Benton County sheriff from 2013 to 2016 when he resigned. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.