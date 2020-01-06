Friends talk to News 4 after woman stabbed, left for dead at Guthrie hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) - Friends of a murdered woman are speaking out about their devoted friend and mother who allegedly died at the hands of her abusive boyfriend.

It was a situation that got worse and worse for Roshauna Ray, 40, until police said she was killed by her boyfriend, Clyde Fields.

"I felt like if she didn`t get away it was going to happen," said Ray's friend, Chelsea Davis.

She's remembered by her friends as a woman who was full of joy, energy, and a determination to better the life of her family.

"She was just so happy all the time. Even on her worst day, she was happy," said Ray's friend, Hope Thomas. "She had a vision. All she wanted to do was get, she wanted to be an entrepreneur, she wanted to get this hot dog stand running."

A hot dog stand to peddle her homemade food and snacks in good weather, a dream she would never get to live out.

The mother of three was found Saturday night dumped in front of Mercy Hospital Logan County in Guthrie, unconscious and with multiple stab wounds.

Sunday night, police arrested Fields for her alleged murder in Del City.

He's someone her friends said had been abusing her for a long time.

"It was dirty looks, another neighbor, he would tell him not to look at her, and things like, you didn`t see her without him," Davis said. "He was really creepy. Creepy and abusive. Just downright mean."

Her friends called the alleged physical abuse he committed against her the worst they had ever seen.

Still, she stuck by his side.

"He promised he was going to do better," Thomas said. "He was like, 'I`m going to start going to these classes for anger management.'"

But things didn't get better.

Now those who loved her want to see her story reach others, hoping it will encourage victims in similar situations to escape while they can.

"I just hope her kids remember her as the wonderful mom she really was," Thomas said.