“How could this ugliness come into our lives?” Family of 2-year-old killed by Norman man speaks to News 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - For the first time, the family of a 2-year-old boy who was murdered inside his Norman home is speaking to News 4 about how they are coping with the tragedy.

“Jesus was with him and I know that he was reaching down his arms and brought the baby into his chest,” 2-year-old Jeremiah Johnson’s great-grandmother Windy Jones said.

The toddler’s killer was found dead over the weekend in the Wichita Mountains, and investigators believe he took his own life.

A metro family says they are still unable to comprehend those final moments when 2-year-old Jeremiah Johnson took his final breath.

The toddler was found dead New Year’s morning. His body badly bruised and his heart was barely beating.

“The hole in the wall, the hair and blood stuck in the hole in the wall, his face was beaten, he had a hole in his back,” Jones said.

His mother at work and her boyfriend Christopher Trent was allegedly left in charge.

“How could this ugliness come into our lives?” Jones said.

Family on Jeremiah’s dad’s side says they had to find out through the news.

The face of their grandson’s alleged killer was plastered everywhere during a manhunt that shut down the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

“He is a coward,” Jones said. “He is the worst kind of coward there is.”

Three days later, his body was found hanging from a tree in the area.

“I will never forgive him for it,” Jones said. “I pray one day God will soften my heart so that I can forgive him.”

With the investigation still open, the family says Jeremiah’s mother is now also off the grid, not returning any phone calls or texts.

Without help, the two heartbroken grandparents are forced to bury the toddler, something they never imagined they’d have to do just days into the New Year.

“I can’t do this by myself,” Jones said. “I don’t have any funds and I can’t do it. If I could do it, I certainly wouldn’t be asking.”

The Cleveland County District Attorney tells News 4 no charges have been filed against the 2-year-old’s mother at this time.

However, that can change as the investigation is still open.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.