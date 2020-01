× Lawton police investigating after body found

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Lawton are investigating after a body was found on Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 6, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the area of S.W. 5th and B Ave. on an unattended death.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a body.

Detectives were called to investigate the scene, but the victim’s identity has not been released.