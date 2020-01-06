Logan Co. neighborhood in shock after mobile home fire kills woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - “We had no idea it was as close as it was. It was a mind-blower,” said nearby resident Peter Varselona.

At around 1:30 Monday morning, fire crews were called out to a mobile home fire in the 1200 block of Reihs Dr. in Guthrie.

“It’s just hard to imagine that happening to anyone out here in the country,” said Varselona.

The property was outside of city limits.

“We also had several outbuildings and vehicles that were around the buildings that possibly could’ve caught fire,” said Batt. Chief Greg Machtolff.

Unfortunately, one woman was found dead in the debris.

People who live nearby, shocked to wake up to the devastating news.

“My phone blew up starting about 5:30 this morning to try to find out if I was still alive,” said Varselona.

Guthrie Fire crews commenced a defensive fire attack, quickly calling for backup when they learned there were no fire hydrants in the area.

“We had to depend on tankers and we depend on the volunteer fire departments around in our area,” said Machtolff.

They had help from Crescent, Oak Cliff, Sooner and Woodcrest fire departments.

Neighbors left heartbroken that this happened so close to home.

Crews say it took less than an hour to extinguish the blaze.

“Fire destroys everything- it’s not prejudiced against anything… there’s nothing left,” said Machtolff.

Still no word on what sparked the blaze.

Officials have not identified the victim.