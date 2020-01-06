Logan County residents say dogs died heroes while saving them from New Year’s house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - Two people were rushed to the hospital and three dogs died after a house fire in Logan County on New Year's Day.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Broadway and Forrest Hills.

Two people were rushed to the hospital, two others were ok.

However, three dogs did not make it.

Their owners say those three dogs died heroes, saving the lives of everyone inside the burning home.

"Material things can be replaced but those animals were our families," said Mick Odle. "We've had them all since they were puppies."

Heartbreak on a day typically filled with hope.

Odle was fast asleep around 5 a.m. New Year's Day when alerted a familiar sound.

"My dogs came in, jumped on the bed and started wrestling in a bag of chips I had next to my head because I'm a midnight snacker," Odle said.

Odle nudged them to stop - but then smelled the smoke.

"So I hopped out of my bed and went and was just like 'why was there smoke? Did someone leave the stove on again?'" recalled Odle.

But then - flames down the hallway caught Odle's eye.

"So I just ran back into my room, grabbed my phone and booked it out the back door," Odle said.

All the while - yelling for the three others inside to get out.

One of them - getting help from her beloved friend as well.

"My friend Megan was saying her dog was the one who alerted her as well that there was something wrong," said Odle.

Two people inside the home were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, their beloved pets didn't survive.

Odle says they paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"Our dogs saved our lives," said Odle. "We would not have woken up or been aware otherwise."

One of the people in the house was treated for smoke inhalation.

The home is estimated to be a total loss.

They have a GoFundMe set up if you'd like to help.