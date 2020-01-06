× Man arrested for murder after woman found with stab wounds outside of hospital

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in Guthrie’s first homicide of the year has been arrested.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Jan. 4, dispatchers with the Guthrie Police Department received a call about a female who was unconscious in front of Mercy Hospital, located at 200 S. Academy.

When officers arrived, they found Roshauna Ray in the bushes outside of the hospital’s main entrance. Investigators say Ray had suffered multiple stab wounds and died from her injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities determined the suspect was 40-year-old Clyde Fields. Fields was arrested by the Del City Police Department one day after the crime.