Man killed in officer-involved shooting while police searched for Amber Alert suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- The search for a stabbing suspect at the center of an Amber Alert led officers to an area where they encountered another man with a knife who was shot and killed by police when he refused to put his weapon down.

It happened around 10:30 Sunday night near Reno and Meridian.

"I was thinking oh my gosh, that's really close to the office," Renee Yoder, who works nearby, told News 4.

For Yoder, who works at CDS Oklahoma, Monday morning was anything but ordinary.

"When I got up, I had the news on channel 4 and I heard that there was an abduction or a child that had been taken," Yoder told News 4.

Yoder later learned the search for the suspect related to that crime led to a dire and ultimately fatal situation just feet away from her office.

"I was like oh no, are you serious?" Yoder said.

During their search, officers encountered 50-year-old Samuel Lanham.

"He was carrying a knife. This is not the suspect from the domestic-related assault and battery call," Capt. Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

When officers ordered Lanham to drop his knife, police say he wouldn't listen or comply with their commands.

"They deployed less lethal methods, including tasers and bean bag rounds," Withrow said.

Withrow said those methods proved unsuccessful and the Lanham, who was still holding that knife, allegedly advanced toward the officers.

"Several officers opened fire," Withrow said. "The subject was struck and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

People who work in the area, like Yoder, said the whole situation was a bit unnerving.

"I'm a little shocked, a little fearful," Yoder said. "I had never heard of anything like that happening around here."

All five officers who fired their weapons are now on administrative leave.

According to DOC records, Lanham has a long list of priors that include escaping DOC custody.