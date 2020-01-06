ODOT asks for public input in public transit policy plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is developing the state's first public transit policy plan.

It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma, and it's part of the Office of Mobility and Public Transit, which was created after a bill passed last year.

"This transit plan is part of that legislation, kind of puts a bow on it and separates it as a plan of its own," ODOT executive director and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said.

The goal is to improve accessibility by expanding bus routes and services like EMBARK and MedRide.

"It really sets our road map on what we're going to try to accomplish in the coming years and getting that input from the public is really important," Gatz said.

The department will be holding public input meetings around the state in the coming weeks.

"Make sure that your concerns are known, make sure you tell us what your expectations are, and that's going to be an important facet in setting that plan up," Gatz said.

