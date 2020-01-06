OKC police release new details in Amber Alert case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A toddler is safe after an Amber Alert was issued in Oklahoma City.

It began with late-night terror for one mother.

Police say 36-year-old Carter Hickerson got into an argument with the mother of a 21-month-old child at the Studio 6 Motel, located near S.W. 3rd and Meridian in Oklahoma City.

"They have an infant child together," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKC Police Dept.

Carter Hickerson was caring for the toddler while his mother was away for several hours. His mother, police say, became upset when Hickerson could not tell her where the child was.

Officials say the fight escalated and Carter Hickerson allegedly stabbed her in her neck and shoulder before taking off.

A witness on scene told officers that she heard Hickerson threaten to kill the child if she called police.

An Amber Alert was issued around 12:15 a.m., but it didn't give any information on the suspect or victim.

Viewers began writing into News 4 - one saying it's a waste of time to wake people up and give no information.

One hour later, the Amber Alert was canceled.

A friend of Carter Hickerson's told Midwest City Police she had Josiah with her.

They were able to find the child - thankfully - unharmed and reunited with his mother.

However, they were not able to find Carter.

News 4 has reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as to why there was not more information included in the Amber Alert sent to phones but have not heard back.

Hickerson was taken into custody Monday evening near NW 122nd and May.

The mother's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.