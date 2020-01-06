One person injured in shooting in downtown Oklahoma City

Posted 10:41 am, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:53AM, January 6, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured during a shooting in downtown Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Sheridan and Walker Ave.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they were met by one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken into custody.

At this point, it appears that the suspect and the victim are in a relationship.

