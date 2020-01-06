One person injured in shooting in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured during a shooting in downtown Oklahoma City on Monday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Sheridan and Walker Ave.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they were met by one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officials say the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken into custody.
At this point, it appears that the suspect and the victim are in a relationship.
35.467560 -97.516428