One person shot following argument in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A shooting investigation is underway on the southside of Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 29th and Santa Fe.

Police say two women got into an argument, which ended with one woman being shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, it is unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.