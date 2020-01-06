× One woman dead after mobile home fire in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – One woman is dead following a tragic mobile home fire in Guthrie.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, crews from several agencies rushed to the scene of a mobile home fire near University and Academy.

Officials say two mobile homes caught fire and water had to be brought to the scene since there are no hydrants in the area.

Sadly, authorities confirmed that one woman died from injuries she suffered in the blaze.

At this point, investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.