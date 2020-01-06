× Paycom donates $85k to Salvation Army of Central OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a great start to the new year as an Oklahoma-based software company presented a big check to The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma.

“We are pleased to present to you this check in the amount of $85,000 dollars to support the work of The Salvation Army,” said A.J. Griffin of Paycom.

Paycom along with News 4 are proud sponsors of The Salvation Army and the work they do, looking out for our community.

“This is going to what we do 365 days a year. We’re sheltering people, we’re providing food in the form of meals including in the form of food resource center and services across the city, to the elderly and children at the Boys & Girls Club and all sorts of ways,” said Major Stephen Ellis with The Salvation Army.