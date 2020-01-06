PHOTOS: Shawnee Police Association buys new tricycle for special needs boy after old trike stolen

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Association stepped up to help out a boy with Down’s syndrome after his tricycle was stolen from the family’s back porch the day after Christmas.

Officers were called to a home on Dec. 26 in reference to stolen property.

The homeowner informed the arriving officer that several items were stolen off their back porch, including an adult tricycle.

The tricycle was for their child who has Down’s syndrome and recently learned to ride it.

“Learning to ride the tricycle was a big accomplishment and therapeutic for him,” said Shawnee PD.

The Shawnee Police Association learned of the incident and bought the boy a new tricycle.

Several Shawnee Police Department Officers delivered the new tricycle to the family.

The stolen tricycle is still missing, if anyone sees a similar tricycle to the one in the pictures please contact Shawnee Police Department at 405-273-2122.