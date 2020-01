DALLAS, Texas (NBC Sports) – It seems that the Dallas Cowboys have already hired a new head coach.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the Cowboys have reached an agreement with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy to become their next head coach.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy spent 13 years with the Packers and won a Super Bowl with the team.