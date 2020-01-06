“This was no accident,” Police say woman was intentionally hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Authorities say a woman is recovering after being intentionally hit by a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Investigators say they were called to the parking lot near N.W. 19th and Minnie Lane on Jan. 2 after a woman was hit by a vehicle.

However, they soon learned the crash was not an accident.

"The two women, the driver of the vehicle and the one who was run over, knew each other," MSgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Knight says it started with a disagreement between the victim and the suspect, 36-year-old Crystal Allison.

"They had words previously, they had some type of beef with one another, but this was certainly something that was done on purpose," Knight said.

According to the police report, a witness says Allison allegedly pulled into the apartment complex and collided with the victim.

"The suspect saw the victim walking through the parking lot and simply ran her over," Knight said.

The victim was lying in the parking lot with blood coming from her leg. Paramedics said she might have a broken leg and pelvis. The report says the victim was in "excruciating pain, yelling and crying very loudly. "

"She was in a lot of pain at the time she was transported, but she was able to talk to officers and give them a general description of the person," Knight said.

Police found the suspect a short while later, and she was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.