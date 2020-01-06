× Thunder Winning Streak Ends in Philadelphia

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s five-game winning streak ended on Monday night with a 120-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Thunder fell behind by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before cutting the margin to two several times, but never could tie it or take the lead and the 76ers won by seven, ending a 10-game losing streak to the Thunder at home.

The Sixers shot 51 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, making 13 three-pointers.

The 76ers went on a 12-3 run to end the first half to take the lead for good and led at halftime 62-52.

Steven Adams led OKC with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Dennis Schroder scoring 21 points off the bench.

Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul had 18 points apiece, with Gallinari making three 3-pointers and Paul hitting four 3’s.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The 76ers had six players score in double figures, led by former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson, who had 23 points.

The Thunder had won five in a row and nine of their last 10 games before the loss.

OKC drops to 20-16 on the season.

The Thunder finishes their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, when they visit Brooklyn for a 6:30 tipoff at the Barclays Center.