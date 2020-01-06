× Two homes damaged by fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two homes in Midwest City suffered significant damage following an overnight fire.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to a house fire near Reno and Post Rd.

Investigators say the fire started at one home and quickly spread to a neighboring house before fire crews could get it under control. Officials say the blaze caused significant damage to the first house, and did about $30,000 worth of damage to the second home.

All of the residents were able to make it out safely, but one dog was killed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.