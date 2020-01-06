Woman allegedly admits to shooting husband inside vehicle on busy Downtown OKC street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A man was shot inside his vehicle while driving and fell out into the middle of a busy downtown intersection, and according to an eyewitness, the shooter was the man's wife.

"I saw a man fall whenever I was driving up... He just fell forward and hit the pavement first with his head," said eyewitness and nurse, Amanda Montez.

Montez describing the scene as she stopped to help at Sheridan and S Walker just after 10 Monday morning.

"He was just laying there and he had said he had been shot and we pulled his jacket back and sure enough there was a bullet hole," said Montez.

Police confirm the man and a woman were traveling in a white SUV when an argument began.

"It started as a domestic-related incident inside that vehicle. The victim was actually driving the vehicle when the suspect actually opened fire on the victim striking him once," said Sergeant Megan Morgan of the OKCPD.

Police have not confirmed but Montez claims the couple was married.

"His wife got out of the car and was nonchalantly [said] 'I shot him'. She was just like proud of the fact. She seemed a little bit off her rocker and I think he was in shock he wasn't making any sense either," said Montez.

Police say the woman, Faye Richard is in custody.

The 74-year-old was arrested for shooting with intent to kill.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Montez says she glad to lend her help as a nurse.

"I didn't know if anyone else would stop so. make sure he got the help he needed. Getting help as fast as possible. Being in the medical field, I know the faster that you are here, the more it is going to benefit him," said Montez.

Area businesses along with John Rex Elementary, across the street, were on lockdown for almost half an hour while police were on the scene. Students were kept inside for lunch recess as a precaution.