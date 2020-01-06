Yukon man pleads guilty to accepting bribes as a postal carrier

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon man pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe as a public official today in federal court.

Justus Rex Elliott, 26, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes while acting as a U.S. Mail Carrier.

Elliott admitted that he worked as a mail carrier in Moore, Oklahoma, and he diverted packages primarily containing marijuana and marijuana vape pens sent from California in exchange for money and controlled substances.

According to a plea agreement, the amount involved in the bribes does not exceed $15,000.

At sentencing, Elliott faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of up to three years of supervised release. Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.