6-year-old boy loves polar bears, dancing to Michael Jackson and The Hulk. He’s looking for a permanent family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Jaquone's adoption worker says he is happiest when he's dancing like Michael Jackson. This 6-year-old doesn't say a lot, but his personality shines through.

We took Jaquone to the Devon Ice Rink to try ice skating for the first time.

Jaquone is a happy kid, and he's ready to step on the ice for the very first time.

“Do you like penguins? Yeah they're cute aren’t they?" Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

"I like polar bears,” Jaquone responded.

And what's even better than gliding across the ice?

Falling!

"Fun!" Jaquone said after falling down.

But pretty soon this adorable six-year-old got the hang of it.

"What did you like about it?"

"Penguin,” Jaquone said referring to the penguin assistant that helped him.

Jaquone is a kid of few words but a lot of personality.

Listen when I ask him his favorite superhero.

"Hulk,” he said.

"You like the Hulk?" Lett asked.

"He's a pretty animated guy. He likes to be pretty silly. He likes playing dress up, Power Rangers, Paw Patrol,” OKDHS Permanency Planning Worker Jesse Anderson said.

Anderson visits Jaquone's foster home often to check on him.

He's gotten to know a lot about this smart kid.

"He is so interested in learning. Learning how to read, learning his colors. He has such an interest in that,” Anderson said.

Anderson says he'd make a great son to a family who will give him structure.

"Routine, understanding what the rules are and what the consequences are. Not only to follow those rules but also to feel like he can succeed there and be safe,” Anderson said.

Jaquone went into foster care more than three years ago. He was just a toddler at the time. He's been through a lot and needs a family who understands that.

"Any family that approaches children with love first and understanding that he does have trauma in his history and any behavior he has is a response to that trauma,” Anderson said.

A fun, sweet child with a lot of character looking for his permanent place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.