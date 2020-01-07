× Attorney General files home-repair fraud charges on husband and wife duo

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed a 10-count felony indictment on a husband and wife duo accused of home repair fraud and embezzlement, where they took more than $313,000 from 10 victims.

Bobby and Crystal Smith, who owned Ultimate Roofing and Construction, are alleged to have requested money from victims upfront for projects they either never started or began but did not complete.

In other instances, the Smiths completed the work as contracted to do, but did not pay for the materials, resulting in liens being placed on victims’ residences and businesses.

Attorney General Hunter said additional victims are possible in this case.

“With the long-term pattern of fraudulent behavior by the Smiths, we believe there could be more victims,” Attorney General Hunter said. “If Oklahomans have done business with Ultimate Roofing and Construction, or are trying to get in touch with the Smiths regarding work that has been contracted to them, please contact our office. We are also encouraging individuals who had work completed by the Smiths or their company to check with the county in which they live to make sure no liens have been filed on their properties. It’s unacceptable for individuals to build a career out of defrauding others. When they do, it is the job of law enforcement to ensure their schemes are shut down and the victims are made whole.”

So far, the investigation has uncovered allegations of fraud as far back as August 2017.