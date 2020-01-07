× Crime-solving science comes to Science Museum Oklahoma’s Late Nite Lab

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The science of solving crimes will come to Science Museum Oklahoma (SMO) in February for a sensory-friendly family night out.

The evening of intrigue will include fingerprinting, DNA extraction, blood typing, and creating codes and secret messages as families work together to learn the science behind solving crimes from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

“Many of us are captivated by the work of investigators and all that goes into solving crimes – there’s so much science in the work of detectives and their counterparts in the crime lab. This Late Nite Lab will have fascinating hands-on experiences just like you might find at the scene of a crime and back in the laboratory once all of the evidence has been collected,” said Greg Miller, director of education and training for SMO.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3 and up, and children under age 3 are free.

While SMO’s Late Nite Labs are not exclusively for families with children with sensory processing disorders, they are sensory-friendly evenings ideal for a family that wants a quieter experience than may be available during a typical day at the museum.

In addition to themed activities, the full museum will be open and will include shows in the museum’s Kirkpatrick Planetarium at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a Science Live show at 9 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SMO’s website or call 405-602-3760.