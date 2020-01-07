Former Oklahoma USPS mail carrier pleads guilty to bribery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A Yukon man pleaded guilty Monday to accepting a bribe as a public official.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 26-year-old Justus Elliott accepted bribes when he was U.S. Mail Carrier in Moore.

Elliott wrote to the courts in a guilty plea, 'I am ready to accept responsibility for what I did.'

According to the DOJ and court documents, Elliott admitted he was an active mail carrier when he "diverted packages primarily containing marijuana and marijuana vape pens sent from California."

Elliott considered a public official at the time, also writing to the courts that he was "paid to deliver the packages which contained illegal substances."

Although the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics was not involved in his arrest, officials with OBN say the shipment of marijuana from out of state to here in Oklahoma, isn't rare.

“With medical marijuana being legal in Oklahoma, there’s still people out there who prefer high-quality California grown marijuana, or they prefer buying it non-taxed in larger quantities than they can get from a dispensary. So the black market is still thriving in Oklahoma” said OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward.

In the case of Justus Elliott, the DOJ says the amount involved in his bribes doesn't exceed $15,000.

The USPS Office of Inspector General sent News 4 a statement which reads:

"The subject identified in the DOJ press release is no longer employed with the U.S. Postal Service.The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 625,000 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior. The USPS OIG along with our law enforcement partners will continue to vigorously investigate these types of criminal matters. For more information on our agency, the USPS OIG, please visit this link. If you are aware of any wrongdoing by U.S. Postal Service employees, I encourage you to please go to our website and submit a Hotline Complaint."

News 4 reached out to Elliott's attorney but hasn't heard back.

Elliott faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.