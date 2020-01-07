OKC suspect held women hostage at knifepoint; captured following chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New details have been released on what led up to the police chase and standoff that ended near I-44 and I-240 on Monday.

Police say 40-year-old Jacob Victor Thompson kicked in the door of Reponzel Rambo’s home, then held her and her caretaker hostage at knifepoint for several hours.

“He put the knife right by my eye and threatened me, telling me how he would kill me. This is not a joke,” Reponzel said. “You know me as Jake, but I’m Victor now, I’m a killer.”

Reponzel says Thompson used to live with her, but she kicked him out for using drugs. At one point, Reponzel’s caretaker tried to get away, but Thompson ran after her.

“He brought her back in; that’s when he must have cut her on the hand or something. I had blood dripping all over me,” Reponzel said.

After that, Reponzel says Thompson made them wait while he did his laundry and took a shower. After that, she says he made them give him a polka dot dress, wig and boots to wear as a disguise.

“He had my boots and everything on," ReponzeI said. "I didn’t know he could fit my boots, but he fit them."

From there, Thompson made the women get into the car to take him to buy a gun from a pawn shop. On the way, he decided to stop at the liquor store. He came out, then the caretaker asked for a beer. He went in to get her the beer, and when he came out the second time she attacked.

“He came back out and that’s when she was fiddling and trying to get her bat from under her seat," Reponzel said. "That’s when she hit him, two times. He went down, but he jumped back up.”

The caretaker ran inside the liquor store. The store manager locked the door and gave her the phone to call 911

“He had us hostage for hours in the house with a knife. He kicked in the door, and he was going to try to make me go to the pawn shop and buy a gun," the caretaker told dispatch during the call. "He stopped at the liquor store and I knocked him out with a bat.”

Reponzel says Thompson jumped back in the car and took her home, picked up his laundry, then left with the caretaker's car.

Shortly after, police spotted Thompson driving the car.

“They attempted to stop the car, and the suspect took off initiating a pursuit," Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "The pursuit lasted a pretty significant amount of time, [and] eventually ended when the suspect crashed at I-44 and I-240 in a grassy median.”

Thompson is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail facing charges of assault and battery, eluding a police officer, kidnapping, larceny and robbery.