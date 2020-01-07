× Oklahoma City to launch app for on-street meter parking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council approved a contract Tuesday to begin the development of a smartphone app for users paying for on-street parking downtown.

The app will let users pay for the City’s metered on-street parking spaces in the downtown area on the spot with their phone.

“Having an app will make it even easier to pay for on-street parking in Oklahoma City, especially for people who use downtown parking regularly,” said EMBARK Administrator Jason Ferbrache. “Convenience is key for parking, and we’re glad to make it more convenient than ever when you’re downtown.”

Flowbird, the same company that provides on-street electronic meters and OKC Streetcar payment kiosks, will develop the app in partnership with EMBARK.

The street-side meters that take coins and credit or debit cards will also remain in use.

Links to download the app will be published at parkingokc.com when it’s ready. You can also follow Parking OKC on Twitter or Facebook for updates on the app’s progress.