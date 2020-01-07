× ONE YEAR LATER: Family seeks justice for triple homicide victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One year after three people, including a teen, were murdered inside a northeast OKC home, their family members are still waiting for justice to be served.

In January of 2019, Oklahoma City Police responded to a welfare check at a home near NE 10th and Standish.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of 15-year-old Roshawna Stevens, 35-year-old Carnesha Powell and 44-year-old Elijah Mothershed inside the home with trauma “consistent with homicide,” according to officials.

“Somebody took them from me. I want them to be held accountable for that,” Jackie Brown, mother and granddaughter of Powell and Stevens, told News 4. “I talked to the detectives about 3-4 times, but I had to call them to try and get information and they wouldn’t give me any information.”

Brown wants to know who killed them and why because unfortunately, one year later, no arrests have been made.