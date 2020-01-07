× Thunder End Road Trip With OT Win in Brooklyn

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then finished the OT on an 8-0 run to beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-103 on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The win was OKC’s sixth win in the last seven games, and 10th of their last 12.

Chris Paul once again led the rally, scoring 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Paul had 16 in the fourth quarter alone, including the game-tying jumper with 47 seconds left to make it 101-101.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a jumper to win it at the end of regulation, and in overtime, Paul started the Thunder’s game-closing streak.

CP3 hit back-to-back jumpers to break a 103-103 tie, then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit four straight free throws to close the game.

The game was close throughout, with seven lead changes and eight ties in the first half, which the Thunder led 49-48 at halftime.

OKC went on a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, but the Nets responded with a 12-4 run and led 77-74 after three quarters.

Brooklyn led by six in the fourth, 99-93, then Paul scored six of the Thunder’s final eight points in regulation to force the overtime.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points, Dennis Schroder had 14 points, and Steven Adams 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Shooting stats were nearly dead even from the field, with both teams shooting 41 percent and both 11-for-37 from three-point range.

At the free throw line, the Thunder attempted 13 more free throws and were 24-for-29.

The Thunder improved to 21-16 on the season as they conclude their four-game road trip.

OKC returns home Thursday night to host the Houston Rockets and former teammate Russell Westbrook at 8:30 pm.