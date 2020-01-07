U.S. forces likely warned ahead of Iranian missile strikes

IRAQ (KFOR) – U.S. forces likely received advanced warning before Iranian-launched missiles struck Iraqi bases where U.S. soldiers are stationed.

The warning about the Wednesday morning missile attack was delivered thanks to a facility devoted to detecting and providing alerts about launches anywhere in the world, according to public documents and a former senior intelligence official.

Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases housing U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Although no official word has been provided regarding deaths or injuries, President Donald Trump tweeted “All is well!” and said casualties and damages were being assessed.

“So far, so good!” he said.

Trump said he would release a full statement Wednesday morning.

U.S. troops were bunkered down during assessment of the attck, and force protection is the biggest priority, a U.S. official said Tuesday night.

Iran launched the missiles in the wake of U.S. forces killing Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of its Quds Force, in an airstrike in Iraq.

Iranian officials confirmed the launch of the missiles and that the attack is a direct response over Soleimani’s death.

