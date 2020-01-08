Update: Missing autistic teen found safe in OKC

Update: Fourteen-year-old Dekavon Milligan has been found.

Milligan, an autistic teen who went missing after he walked away from John Marshall Middle School, was found walking down a road in the 5800 block of North Classen.

He was found safe and unharmed, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a missing teen who is autistic.

The 14-year-old Dekavon Milligan walked away from John Marshall Middle School, 2401 NW 115th Terrace, after 4 p.m. Wednesday and is considered missing.

The teen is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall, 200 pounds and wearing a tan jacket with a hood.

If you have any information about the teen’s whereabouts, contact Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.