Bloody New Year’s Eve party suspect caught in OKC

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Two roommates rang in the New Year with a party filled with drugs, alcohol and a butcher knife.

One roommate ended up in the hospital and the other in jail.

Christopher Raymond is accused of stabbing his own roommate in the middle of the night.

A few hours into 2020, a panicked call comes into 911.

“911, what is your emergency,” the dispatcher said.

“Yes, can you please send an ambulance?” the caller said.

“What is going on there?” the dispatcher said.

“Huh?” the caller said.

“What is going on?” the dispatcher said.

“Uh... S***,” the caller said. “Oh my god.”

The man says his brother had been stabbed multiple times and he had gashes in his neck and arm. His fingers were almost entirely severed.

“He cut my brother’s hand!” the caller said.

Police say the person who did the stabbing was the victim’s own roommate, Christopher Raymond, who was picked up and arrested after nearly a week.

“It’s a party where alcohol was being used and some other drugs,” said Maj. John Brown with the Yukon Police Department.

The victim’s brother told News 4 fists started flying over money.

He says that’s when Raymond grabbed a butcher knife.

“The ambulance is on the way!” the dispatcher said.

The man was rushed to the hospital. His wounds were so severe his family didn’t expect him to survive.

Meanwhile, Raymond took off, and after days on the run, police say they got a tip.

“He was hiding out at a Motel 6 in Oklahoma City,” Brown said.

Raymond is sitting at the Canadian County jail facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The man he once shared a roof with has now made a miraculous recovery. He has been released from the hospital just days after he almost died.