× Boeing OKC campus sells to California investors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Oklahoma City history, the Boeing Oklahoma City campus was sold for over $124k today.

Richard Tanenbaum, CEO of Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings (GTH) which owns the campus, sold the property to OKC Aerospace 1, LLC for $124,735,000.

The property, consisting of three office buildings, is located directly west of Tinker Air Force Base.

“GTH has developed more than one million square feet of aerospace real estate in Oklahoma,” said Tanenbaum. “I continue to anticipate a bright horizon for the Oklahoma aerospace industry. Substantial investments from the west coast, such as this transaction, show that the nation is taking notice of the aerospace industry’s dynamic growth in our state.”

After purchasing the 33.25 acres, Tanenbaum invested in developing three buildings specifically for Boeing in 2007, 2011 and 2012. The buildings currently accommodate more than 3,155 Boeing employees and contractors who work with Tinker Air Force Base personnel performing support and modernization programs for U.S. defense aircraft.