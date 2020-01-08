Crash kills mother; two small children survive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A female driver was killed when her car slammed into a power pole in far southeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

Two small children were rushed to the hospital.

"It's sad and I hate to see it happen," said Lee Lerner, a local resident shaken by the tragic news.

The driver, a mother, died on impact in the single car wreck just north of SE 104th on Peably Road.

" At about 7:48 this morning, there was a vehicle traveling southbound here on South Peably Road," said Sgt Mark Sexton of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say for unknown reasons, the car lost control.

"It went off of the roadway on the west side of the road, came back and over-corrected, at which time it stuck one of the utility polls," Sexton said.

The impact snapped the power pole in half and killed the driver instantly. Two children, reportedly a one-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were trapped in the car. According to officials, they were left hanging upside down in their car seat in the flipped vehicle.

Officials were unable to get to them quickly as active power lines were still laying on top of the SUV. Emergency responders reported hearing the little girl calling for her mother repeatedly as they were rushed to Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

"It's a possible distraction type driving; we don’t really know at this time." Sexton said.

Area residents lost power for about four hours. Though heartbroken by the death of a mother, some say these types of accidents shouldn't happen as often as they do on these hilly two-lane roads.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. The children are reportedly doing okay after getting medical attention.