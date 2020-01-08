Del City police still searching for convenience store robbery suspect

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are asking community members for help locating a convenience store robbery suspect.

The Del City Police Department’s official Facebook page released a surveillance photo of a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store on Nov. 27.

The robbery occurred in the 1900 block of South Sunnylane.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall.

If you have any information on the man who appears in the adjacent photo, please contact Del City police by calling (405) 677-2443.

