OCC approves 405 area code number exhaust plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has approved a plan presented by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Public Utility Division (OCCPUD) after they projected the 405 area code would run out of phone numbers by 2021.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), 405 prefixes are forecasted to run out by December of 2021. As of October 2019, there are only around 300,000 numbers in the 405 area code remaining for assignment.

The OCC has approved an overlay plan which will add an additional area code to the 405 region.

All or portions of Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Washita counties are included in the 405 area code.

The OCCPUD says all current customers will keep their existing area code and telephone numbers.

You must use all 10 digits when dialing numbers, even when making local calls. However, calls to 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 and 811 will not be affected and will continue to be dialed with three digits.

Dialing an area code does not change what a call costs, and does not mean that a call is a toll or long-distance call.

Calling areas and rates will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call after the new area code is implemented.

NANPA has not yet announced what the new area code for the 405 area will be. That announcement is expected this month.

Estimated schedule for implantation:

January 2020 – Announcement of new area code

July 2020 – Begin “permissive” 10 digit dialing. (System will accept either 10 digits or 7 digits for local calls). New area code will become available.

January 2021- Mandatory 10 digital dialing begins.

December 2021 – Projected exhaust of 405 area code telephone numbers.

Callers should reprogram life safety systems, alarms, PBXs, fax machine calling lists, private entry access systems, auto-dialers and out-dialing lists on personal computers to dial ten digits for all calls.