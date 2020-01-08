OKC police search for thieves who stole pickup by pushing it out of parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police need help capturing a group of suspects who stole a pickup by pushing it out of a parking lot.

The maroon 2004 GMC Sierra pickup (tag no. CJU171) was stolen from a parking lot near SW 44th and Walker on Dec. 23, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspects could not get the GMC Sierra started, so they decided to push it out of the parking lot.

In the below surveillance video released by Oklahoma City police, you can see three male suspects using their bodies to push the vehicle. After creating enough space between the Sierra and a curb, the suspects position their own truck behind the Sierra and use it to push the Sierra out of the parking lot.

A woman helped the three men steal the Sierra, police said.

If you have any information about the suspects or the theft, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.