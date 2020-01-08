× OKC Thunder to provide free admission to OKC National Memorial & Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In recognition of the approaching 25th anniversary of the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing, the Oklahoma City Thunder will provide free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum on the 25th of every month in 2020.

“Being able to provide admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a direct way that we can assist with furthering the museum’s focus on education, reflection and healing,” said Thunder vice president of Community Relations, Christine Berney. “Our hope is that these days will bring in guests who may not otherwise have the chance to visit the grounds and museum, and that they learn something new to share with their community.”

On the 25th of every month in 2020, attendees at the museum will receive free admission to the museum as well as a card from the Thunder with information regarding the symbolic elements of the team’s 2020 City Edition uniform as well as a Thunder wristband.

The uniform accentuates the Memorial’s mission of educating current and future generations about the Oklahoma City community’s response to the tragedy, with a focus on the Oklahoma Standard of service, honor, and kindness.

Additionally, the Thunder has designed a new, permanent exhibit, which will emphasize and highlight examples of the Oklahoma Standard and provide valuable learning tools to deliver that message to local, national and global audiences. The uniform further highlights the partnership with the Memorial and honors the 168 victims, the survivors, the brave first responders and the resilience of Oklahoma City.

“We are thankful for the Thunder’s partnership and continuing support of the Memorial’s mission,” said Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Executive Director, Kari Watkins. “Providing a free admission day each month, gives us another opportunity to share this uniquely Oklahoma story and for all to Look Back and Think Forward during this 25th anniversary year.”

The team will wear its City Edition uniform a total of at least 10 times throughout the remainder of the season beginning Jan. 9 vs. Houston. Additional dates include Feb. 9 vs. Boston, Feb. 21 vs. Denver, March 6 at New York, March 15 at Washington, March 26 vs. Charlotte, April 1 vs. Phoenix, April 7 vs. Brooklyn, April 10 vs. New York and April 13 vs. Utah.

The limited-edition City Edition jerseys featuring the bronze Gates of Time are currently sold at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena and through the team’s retail website.