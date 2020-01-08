Possible charges for man who kicked aggressive dog after dog fight in Ponca City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - A controversial kick has emotions running high after a dog attacked another in a quiet neighborhood. Now law enforcement IS considering taking action against the the man behind the boot.

It was a bad situation all around, and it began with Josh Fields' two dogs, a bully XL and a pit bull terrier.

"They lay on the couch and cuddle with my kids all day," Fields said.

But his kids accidentally let them escape, and they wandered down the street, coming upon an elderly black lab tethered out in the front yard with her owners.

Surveillance video shows the lab walk off camera. When she comes back, she's struggling with the bully XL, her ears locked in his jaws.

The lab's owners jumped into the fray and finally two men pull the bully away.

Then a third man gives it a kick in the face.

The dog stays down for a moment before recovering.

Not long after, police arrived and took both dogs to animal control.

"I didn't question who started the fight," Fields said. "i didn't question any of it."

He said his dogs were initially returned, until he was forced to submit them for observation.

Ultimately, a judge deemed the bully aggressive. Fields was fined twice, first for the dogs' escape, then because they weren't fixed.

But now he's seeking the justice he thinks his dog is owed after watching the video unfold.

"My heart sank, and I'm about to cry right now just talking about it," Fields said. "It was pretty brutal."

The owner of the lab was also in tears, speaking only to News 4 over the phone.

She said the man kicked the dog because after it was pulled away, it was looking in the direction of the lab and still growling.

She also said her dog suffered $800 in veterinary bills, and could need surgery on its leg.

Fields said he understands why she's upset, but he doesn't believe the kick was warranted.

"It was well after the fight that this took place, and I think it was just out of nothing but vengeance," Fields said.

Ponca City Police did request a warrant for the man who kicked the dog, recommending an animal abuse charge.

"We all love our animals, and the victim in this case whose dog was attacked has been very emotional about the fact her dog did end up with some injuries," said Ponca City Police Capt. Randy Tyner. "And then the owners of the dogs that were involved, that got out, and then just got involved in this fight, it’s their dogs, too. They love him. Animals have a special place. When you’re dealing with both of that, it’s a very emotional issue."

Now the decision will be up to the district attorney.

The owner of the lab said she believes it's been a terrible miscarriage of justice.

She also said that since the story reached Facebook, she and the man who kicked the dog have gotten numerous threats of violence against them. Police said they do and will take those threats seriously, and will take action if it continues.