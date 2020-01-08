President Trump announces intent to nominate Oklahoman to key administration post

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate an Oklahoma native to a key position in his Administration.

The President says he wants John Chase Johnson to be the Inspector General at the Federal Communications Commission.

Johnson is an attorney at Covington & Burling LLP, where he practices in the commercial litigation and government contracts groups.

He also serves as a Major and Military Judge in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Before joining Covington, Johnson served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps and deployed to Afghanistan.

He clerked for Judge Edith Clement of the Fifth Circuit and Judge Victor Wolski of the Court of Federal Claims.

It is unclear when the official nomination will take place.